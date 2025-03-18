Breaking News
Sharad Pawar’s sister-in-law Bharati Pawar passes away at 77 in Pune

Updated on: 18 March,2025 12:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Bharati Pawar, sister-in-law of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, passed away at 77 in Pune after a prolonged illness. Her last rites were performed at Vaikunth Crematorium.

Bharati Pawar, the sister-in-law of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) [NCP (SP)] president Sharad Pawar, passed away in Pune after a prolonged illness, according to PTI reports. She was 77 years old.


As per PTI, Bharati Pawar was the wife of Prataprao Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s brother. She passed away at her residence in Pune on Monday evening after battling health issues for some time.


Following the news of her demise, senior members of the Pawar family and political leaders gathered to pay their respects. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule visited Prataprao Pawar’s residence to offer their condolences and pay tribute to Bharati Pawar, according to PTI.


Sources from the family confirmed that Bharati Pawar’s last rites were performed at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune on Tuesday afternoon. Close family members and political associates attended the cremation ceremony to bid a final farewell.

Bharati Pawar is survived by her husband Prataprao Pawar, her son Abhijit Pawar, and their extended family. Abhijit Pawar is the managing director of Sakal Media Group, one of Maharashtra's leading media houses.

According to PTI, Sharad Pawar was visibly emotional while paying tribute to his sister-in-law. The Pawar family shares a strong bond, and Bharati Pawar’s passing is regarded as a significant personal loss for them.

Ajit Pawar, who also holds a key position in the Maharashtra government as the Deputy Chief Minister, expressed his sorrow and highlighted Bharati Pawar's supportive role within the family over the years. "She was a pillar of strength for the family. Her presence will be deeply missed," he said, as per PTI.

Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter and a sitting Member of Parliament, also shared her grief. She mentioned how Bharati Pawar had always been a source of guidance and support for the family. "Her warmth and strength kept the family together through difficult times," Sule said. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

