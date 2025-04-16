The veteran leader has backed the aspirant's demand to increase the seats for the Joint Preliminary Examination Combine (JPE). " In this regard, I will personally send a letter to the Chief Minister and will also contact him on the phone today," he stated in a post on social media platform X

Sharad Pawar met the MPSC aspirants on Tuesday over the issue. Pic/X

NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar has justified the demand of government job aspirants to increase the number of vacancies for the Joint Preliminary Examination Combine (JPE) being conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) after two years, news agency PTI.

He assured a delegation of aspirants preparing for JPE on Tuesday that he would raise their grievances with Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis.

The JPE Combine refers to a common preliminary exam held by MPSC to fill multiple positions, including those of the police sub-inspector (PSI), state tax inspector (STI), and assistant section officer (ASO). The exam is tentatively scheduled for September, reported PTI.

"The students of the Joint Preliminary Examination (#combine ) met yesterday at the Yashwantrao Chavan Center in Mumbai regarding the increase in seats for their examination. This examination is being held after two years. Therefore, if the benefit of the age increase decision taken by the Commission is to be extended to these students, the advertisement of 480 seats i.e. (PSI 216, STI 209, ASO 55, SR 0) is scanty," Pawar stated in a post on social media platform X.

Justifying the aspirants' demand to increase the number of vacancies, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief said, "In such a situation, the demand of the students to increase the seats is justified. Since all these seats are vacant in large numbers, there is no reason for the government and the commission to have any problem in increasing the seats. In this regard, I will personally send a letter to the Chief Minister and will also contact him on the phone today."

The delegation demanded that aspirants be given sufficient time to prepare for the State Services Main Examination 2024, reported PTI.

"It is also a strong demand of the students that they should be given sufficient time to prepare for the State Services Main Examination 2024. When I spoke to the Commission Chairman in this regard two days ago, the Commission had asked to send a delegation of students on April 15. But the said meeting could not be held yesterday for some reason. The students have brought to their attention that this meeting will be held today," the former Union Minister said, adding that MPSC should consider the students' demand sympathetically and "take a positive decision".

