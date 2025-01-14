Sharad Pawar criticises Amit Shah’s recent remarks on Maharashtra politics, urging the Union Home Minister to uphold the dignity of his position. The NCP leader also dismissed speculation about his party joining the BJP-led NDA.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks claiming that the BJP’s victory in Maharashtra assembly polls had put an end to the politics of betrayal initiated by Pawar in 1978.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Pawar remarked, “I was the chief minister in 1978. I am not aware of his whereabouts at that time.” He recalled that during his tenure as chief minister, leaders like Uttamrao Patil from the Jan Sangh were part of his cabinet.

Pawar emphasised that the dignity of the home minister’s post should be upheld, lamenting the erosion of dialogue among contemporary political leaders. “There used to be susanvad (cordial communication) between leaders earlier, but this is no longer the case,” he said.

Shah, addressing a BJP convention in Shirdi on Sunday, had alleged, “The BJP’s victory in Maharashtra buried the politics of instability and backstabbing started by Sharad Pawar in 1978. You (the people) have buried such politics 20 feet underground.” Shah’s comments referred to Pawar’s departure from the Vasantdada Patil-led government in 1978 with 40 MLAs, following which he became the chief minister.

According to PTI, Pawar recalled that the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then prime minister, had appointed him vice-chairman of the Disaster Management Authority following the Bhuj earthquake, despite their political differences. Highlighting the contrast between past and present leaders, Pawar remarked, “This country has seen many excellent home ministers, but none of them were externed from their own state.”

His comment was a veiled reference to Shah’s externment from Gujarat in 2010 for two years over the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. Shah was later acquitted in 2014. Pawar further alleged, “When he (Shah) could not stay in Gujarat, he sought help from Balasaheb Thackeray.”

When questioned about the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced plans to contest local body elections solo, Pawar said discussions with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders would take place in the coming 10 days to address key issues.

On speculation about the NCP joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Pawar firmly denied the possibility. “Not a single MP from my party wants to align with the BJP,” he clarified, according to PTI reports.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana criticised Shah’s remarks as “language of arrogance.” The editorial accused Shah of betraying the trust of leaders like Sharad Pawar and Balasaheb Thackeray, who had supported Narendra Modi and Shah during difficult times. “Is splitting the parties of these leaders not an act of betrayal?” the editorial questioned.

(With inputs from PTI)