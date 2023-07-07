Breaking News
Sharad Pawar's fightback inspires us all, says Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 07 July,2023 02:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Pawar (82) on Thursday declared he was the president of the party and hit back at nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's retirement jibe

Sanjay Raut. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar's fight against the revolt in his party at this age is inspiring, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday.


Pawar (82) on Thursday declared he was the president of the party and hit back at nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's retirement jibe, saying he will work more effectively "whether 82 or 92."


"This is what inspires us about him. (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb (Thackeray) was 84-86 years old. We would take inspiration from him. What is age? Mahatma Gandhi was old, but he still fought against the British," Raut said.


The Rajya Sabha MP said there is no need for any mediator to initiate talks between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as both are brothers, amid a buzz of a possible alliance between the two.

MNS leader Abhijit Panse on Thursday met Raut, leading to speculation about a possible truce between the estranged Thackeray cousins against the backdrop of the changed political situation in Maharashtra.

Panse, however, denied that he had brought any proposal from Raj for an alliance with Uddhav. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

