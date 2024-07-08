Breaking News
Sharad Pawar’s NCP allowed to accept any amount in donations

Updated on: 09 July,2024 05:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The party fought the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) and won eight out of 10 seats it contested

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed the Nationalist Congress Party- Sharadchandra Pawar to accept any amount of contribution voluntarily offered to it by any person or company other than a government company. 


NCP (SP) had requested the ECI in March and April this year to issue a communication/certificate recording the purpose of being able to accept voluntary contributions. The interim approval came on Monday, some 80 days before the Assembly elections. The party fought the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) and won eight out of 10 seats it contested.


The ECI has authorised NCP (SP) on an interim basis to accept donations. “This authorisation is during the currency of and is contingent upon the final order of the Supreme Court in case no. SLP (C) 4248 of 2024. The party is required to submit to the Commission a report of contribution received in excess of R2,00,001 in a financial year," said the ECI in its order.


The two NCP factions are fighting in the SC. The ECI has already endorsed the NCP (Ajit Pawar) as the original party and allotted it the party’s election symbol on an interim basis. NCP (SP) was allotted a different symbol. The hearing in the SC started on Monday. The final decision, if delivered before the October Assembly polls, will be crucial for both factions. 

