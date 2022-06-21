Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sheena Bora murder case Bombay HC grants bail to ex husband of Indrani Mukerjea Sanjeev Khanna

Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC grants bail to ex-husband of Indrani Mukerjea Sanjeev Khanna

Updated on: 21 June,2022 08:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre directed Khanna to furnish a surety of Rs 1 lakh, Khanna's advocate Shreyansh Mithare said

Sanjeev Khanna. File Pic


The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna in the Sheena Bora murder case.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre directed Khanna to furnish a surety of Rs 1 lakh, his advocate Shreyansh Mithare said.




Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and Khanna in April 2012. Bora was born out of Indrani's previous relationship. Her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.


