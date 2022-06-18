Sheena Bora murder case: Court asks Indrani to file application after she requests to let her examine Rahul Mukerjea

After the testimony of Rahul, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea who is also an accused in the murder case, was completed on Saturday, Indrani told the court that she wanted to cross-examine Rahul in person

Indrani Mukerjea. File Pic

A special court here on Saturday asked Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to file a proper application on her request to cross-examine prosecution witness and Sheena's fiance Rahul Mukerjea in person.

After the testimony of Rahul, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea who is also an accused in the murder case, was completed on Saturday, Indrani told the court that she wanted to cross-examine Rahul in person.

The judge said (that providing) legal assistance to an accused is her right as per the provisions of the CrPc.

