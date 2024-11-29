Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Shilpa Shettys lawyer denies ED raid demands accountability for misleading media reports

Shilpa Shetty's lawyer denies ED raid, demands accountability for misleading media reports

Updated on: 30 November,2024 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter,” said Advocate  Prashant Patil, lawyer for Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty's lawyer denies ED raid, demands accountability for misleading media reports

Raj Kundra with wife Shilpa Shetty. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Shilpa Shetty's lawyer denies ED raid, demands accountability for misleading media reports
x
00:00

“There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no ED raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature. 


However, the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for the truth to come out. I would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos, pictures and the name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case. 


Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter,” said Advocate  Prashant Patil, lawyer for Shilpa Shetty Kundra.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

raj kundra shilpa shetty mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK