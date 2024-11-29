Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter,” said Advocate Prashant Patil, lawyer for Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Raj Kundra with wife Shilpa Shetty. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Shilpa Shetty's lawyer denies ED raid, demands accountability for misleading media reports x 00:00

“There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no ED raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature.

However, the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for the truth to come out. I would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos, pictures and the name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case.

Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter,” said Advocate Prashant Patil, lawyer for Shilpa Shetty Kundra.