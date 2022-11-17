×
Shinde-BJP group nominees elected president, vice-president of Palghar Zilla Parishad

Updated on: 17 November,2022 10:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. File pic


Nominees of the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine were on Wednesday elected unopposed as president and vice-president of the Palghar Zilla Parishad (ZP) in Maharashtra.


While Prakash Nikam of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was elected president, Pankaj Kore of the BJP was elected vice-president of the Zilla Parishad.



Talking to the media, Palghar in-charge of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Ravindra Phatak, said the victory of the two candidates holds immense importance in the current political scenario.


District Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavan said under the leadership of Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Palghar will be fully developed and welfare schemes will be taken to end beneficiaries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

