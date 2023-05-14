Breaking News
Shinde govt renames Coastal Road as Chhatrapati Sambaji Maharashtra Road

Updated on: 14 May,2023 10:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Earlier, the Mangeshkar family had demanded that the Road be named after late Lata Mangeshkar

Shinde govt renames Coastal Road as Chhatrapati Sambaji Maharashtra Road

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced the renaming of Coastal Road to Chhatrapati Sambaji Maharashtra Road during an event while celebrating the Jayanti of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at the Gate Way of India. The 10.58 Kilometer long project is 75 percent complete. Shinde also announced that the statue of Sambhaji Maharaj will be erected on the road.


Earlier, the Mangeshkar family had demanded that the Road be named after late Lata Mangeshkar.



The coastal road is being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This ambitious road will connect Bandra-Worli to Marine Drive. Also, Maharashtra state Road Development is extending this project from Bandra To Versova. BMC is spending Rs 12700 crores for this 10 Kilometer project from Worli to Marine Drive.


The project comprises a twin tunnel between Girgaum Chowpaty to Priyadarshini Park. According to the BMC the project will reduce travelling time and will help reduce 34 percent of fuel consumption.

It will also be part of deliberation in the upcoming G-20 2nd Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting in Mumbai from May 23-25. 

