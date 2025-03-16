Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Mangat Rai alias Manga was killed in Punjab on Friday

Eknath Shinde (above) announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to Mangat's family. File Pic

Listen to this article Shiv Sena leader killed in Punjab: Eknath Shinde questions law and order in state x 00:00

Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday questioned the law and order in Punjab following the murder of Shiv Sena leader in Moga district.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Mangat Rai alias Manga was killed in Punjab on Friday.

In a post on X, Shinde wrote, "The brutal murder of our Shiv Sena district president, Mangat Rai, in the Moga of Punjab, is deeply sorrowful. The murder of a Shiv Sena worker by individuals with Khalistani ideology in Punjab exposes the deteriorating law and order situation under the AAP government. We strongly condemn the AAP government in Punjab for its failure."

Shinde also demanded that all those who are involved in the murder must be arrested and punished for the murder.

He wrote on X, "The accused in the murder must be arrested immediately and given the harshest possible punishment. Shiv Sena stands firmly with the family of the late Mangat during this difficult time. On behalf of the Shiv Sena, I have decided to provide immediate financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh to his family. Mangat, who was a dedicated Shiv Sena leader committed to Hindutva, worked as a patriot and will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tributes to him."

Three motorcycle-borne assailants had shot dead Manga in Moga district on Friday, owing to "personal rivalry", the police said, as per the IANS.

Manga had stepped out of his house on a scooter to buy milk when the Shiv Sena leader was killed in Punjab.

He dodged several bullets fired at him before ultimately being killed, the police officials had earlier said.

Two others, including an 11-year-old boy, suffered injuries in the firing. In protest, Shiv Sena leaders announced a shutdown in Moga town.

In a joint operation by Punjab's CIA Moga and CIA Malout, three suspects connected to the murder were arrested, the officials said on Saturday.

The suspects were identified as Arun alias Deepu, Arun alias Singha, and Rajveer alias Laddo, were cornered by the police at their hideouts, according to the IANS.

When confronted, the accused allegedly opened fire on the police teams, prompting a retaliatory response in self-defence.

The police surrounded the accused at their respective locations. The first accused, Arun alias Deepu, was from Angadpura Mohalla in Moga. The second accused, Arun alias Singha was held from Angadpura Mohalla and the third accused, Rajveer alias Lado was arrested from Moga's Vedant Nagar.

(with IANS inputs)