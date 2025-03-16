Two men, in their 20s, were heading to a temple in Ombali village in Raigad when a bus coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler, a police official said

A case was registered against the bus driver, police said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Two killed as private bus collides with two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Raigad x 00:00

Two persons were killed after a private bus collided with their two-wheeler in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning, the police said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police official said that the two men who were in their 20s were heading to a temple in Ombali village in Raigad when a bus coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler on a narrow road.

He said the victims, Rahul Shrirang Salunkhe and Siddhesh Ganesh Sakpal, were shifted to the Poladpur Rural Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The official said that the bodies of the deceased men were handed over to their families, according to the PTI.

The official said that a case has been registered against the bus driver, and a probe is underway.

One killed, pillion rider injured in hit-and-run case in Pune; police launch manhunt to nab car driver

One person was killed and a pillion rider was injured in a hit-and-run case in Maharashtra's Pune, an official said, adding that the police has launched a manhunt to nab the car driver involved in the incident, the ANI reported on Sunday.

The police said that the accident took place in Pune's Undri area in the wee hours of Saturday.

It said that in the incident, a 34-year-old food delivery rider Mazhar Jilani Shaikh was killed and his friend, who was riding pillion, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, as per the ANI.

According to Senior Police Inspector Mansingh Patil from Kalepadal Police Station, the accident took place at around 3 am when an unidentified car hit their bike.

The driver later fled the scene, the official said

The Pune Police has registered a case and launched an investigation to track down the accused.

"At around 3 am on Saturday, an unidentified car hit a bike in the Undri area on which 34-year-old Mazhar Jilani Shaikh and his friend were travelling, in the incident Mazhar Shaikh died at hospital while his friend was undergoing treatment," Patil said, according to teh ANI.

The Pune Police have booked an unidentified suspect involved in the fatal accident at the Kalepadal Police Station and have commenced an investigation to locate the accused.

Further investigations in the matter were underway, the police said.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)