A tragic collision in Vadodara claimed the life of a woman and left eight others injured. The police have taken the accused driver into custody and are investigating the involvement of multiple vehicles.

A fatal collision involving multiple vehicles in Gujarat's Vadodara has led to the death of a woman and left eight others injured, according to ANI. Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar confirmed on Saturday that an investigation into the tragic incident is currently underway.

As per ANI, the accident involved more than three vehicles, including two active vehicles and an electric vehicle (EV), apart from the main four-wheeler. The accused driver, identified as Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, has been taken into police custody.

Addressing the media, Komar stated, "Three other vehicles—two active vehicles, an electric vehicle (EV) apart from a four-wheeler—were involved in the incident. Eight people sustained injuries, and a woman lost her life. Multiple investigative teams are looking into the case."

ANI reports that authorities are in the process of gathering evidence from the crash site, while efforts are also being made to track the movements of both the driver and his co-passenger.

"The teams are retrieving evidence from the crime scene. We are also closely following the movements of the driver and his co-passenger. The person operating the four-wheeler is already in police custody, and we have successfully tracked the co-passenger’s movements. The investigation remains ongoing," Komar added.

Meanwhile, a case of drink and drive has been registered against the accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia. However, ANI reports that Chaurasia has denied being intoxicated at the time of the accident. He claims that he had attended a Holika Dahan celebration but had not consumed alcohol.

According to ANI, Chaurasia insists that he was travelling at a speed of 50 km/h when the accident took place. He has also expressed a desire to meet the victim’s family and has taken responsibility for the incident.

"We were moving ahead of a scooter when we attempted to turn right. There was a pothole on the road, and during the turn, our vehicle made slight contact with another vehicle. Suddenly, the airbag deployed, obstructing our vision, and we lost control of the car," Chaurasia explained.

"We were driving at 50 km/h, and at the time, there were no pedestrians—just a scooter and another car. I did not attend any party and was not intoxicated. I had only gone to witness the Holika Dahan celebrations. Today, I was informed that a woman has passed away and several others have suffered injuries. I want to meet the victim’s family. This is my fault, and I am prepared to accept any consequences," he further stated, as per ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)