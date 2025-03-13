Holika Dahan 2025 will be observed on March 13, with the auspicious muhurat starting at 11:26 pm. Learn about the legend of Prahlad and Holika and the significance of this sacred ritual

File Pic

Listen to this article Holika Dahan 2025: Why the ritual must be performed after 11pm on March 13 x 00:00

Holi festivities have begun across the country. Rooted in ancient mythology, Holika Dahan symbolises the burning away of negativity and the arrival of prosperity and harmony. It is believed to be a time for spiritual cleansing, community bonding and celebrating the arrival of spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holika Dahan 2025: Date and auspicious timings

The rituals of Holika Dahan are performed during the most auspicious period (muhurat), calculated based on lunar positioning. For 2025, the key timings are:

Purnima tithi begins: March 13 – 10:35 am

Purnima tithi ends: March 14 – 12:23 pm

Holika Dahan muhurat: March 13 – 11:26 pm to 12:48 am (March 14)

(Source: Drikpanchang)

Avoiding Bhadra period

According to Hindu tradition, performing Holika Dahan during the Bhadra period is considered unlucky.

Bhadra punchha: March 13 – 6:57 pm to 8:14 pm

Bhadra mukha: March 13– 8:14 pm to 10:22 pm

(Source: Drikpanchang)

The recommended time for Holika Dahan is after the Bhadra period ends, during the Pradosh Kaal (evening period after sunset).

The story behind Holika Dahan

The legend of Holika Dahan revolves around Prahlad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, and his father, Hiranyakashipu. The demon king had gained immense power through a blessing from Lord Brahma, making him nearly invincible. His arrogance led him to demand that everyone worship him as a God. However, his own son, Prahlad, remained a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu and refused to accept his father’s supremacy.

Infuriated by his son’s defiance, Hiranyakashipu tried to kill Prahlad multiple times, but Prahlad’s faith in Lord Vishnu protected him. Desperate to end his son’s devotion, Hiranyakashipu turned to his sister Holika, who possessed a magical cloak that made her immune to fire. Holika sat with Prahlad on a burning pyre, believing the flames would consume him while she would remain unharmed.

However, divine justice intervened, the protective cloak flew off Holika and wrapped around Prahlad, saving him. Holika was reduced to ashes in the fire, while Prahlad emerged unscathed. This miraculous event symbolises the triumph of faith and goodness over arrogance and evil, a message celebrated every year through the burning of Holika.

Significance of Holika Dahan

Victory of good over evil: Holika Dahan symbolises the destruction of arrogance, evil, and deceit. Prahlad's unwavering faith in Lord Vishnu is seen as a reminder that truth and righteousness will always prevail.

Spiritual cleansing: Burning the effigy of Holika represents letting go of negativity, grudges, bad habits and dark thoughts to make way for positive energy.

Seasonal change: Holika Dahan marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring, a time of renewal and abundance. The festival celebrates nature’s rebirth and the arrival of warmer days.

The day after Holika Dahan, Rangwali Holi is celebrated with vibrant colours, music and joy. People take to the streets to throw coloured powders at each other, dance to festive music and enjoy traditional sweets like gujiya and thandai.

Let’s celebrate Holi to forgive and forget, repair broken relationships and embrace the joy of life.