Three workers lost their lives and one was injured after a construction portion collapsed at the Mahi River site, part of the bullet train project near Vadodara. The incident occurred during the sinking of a well, leading to the collapse of concrete blocks.

A tragic incident occurred at a construction site for India’s bullet train project near Vadodara in Gujarat when a section of the structure collapsed on Tuesday, leaving three workers dead and one injured. The accident took place at the Mahi River construction site, which is part of the ongoing project to connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad through high-speed rail.

According to officials, the incident occurred while sinking one of the wells at the Mahi River site in Anand district. Four workers were trapped under heavy concrete blocks when the portion of the structure unexpectedly fell. Immediate rescue operations were launched, involving cranes, excavators, and multiple rescue teams. Locals, the police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also provided assistance in the rescue efforts.

While one worker was rescued and is being treated for injuries, three others were tragically declared dead at the scene. The injured worker was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical care. As per a spokesperson from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the families of the deceased workers will receive an ex-gratia payment of ₹20 lakh each through an online transfer.

The accident occurred while concrete blocks were being lowered for sinking into the wells. The blocks were supported by high-tension strands, but a failure in the strands caused the concrete blocks to collapse, trapping the workers. A detailed technical inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

The Mahi River project is part of the ambitious bullet train network that will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad, significantly reducing the travel time between the two cities. Currently, the journey takes around six hours by conventional train, but the bullet train, with speeds up to 320 km/h, will reduce this to just two hours.

The bullet train project, in collaboration with Japan, is set to revolutionise India’s rail infrastructure, boosting regional connectivity and economic growth, particularly in Gujarat and Maharashtra. However, this incident highlights the dangers faced by workers on such large-scale construction projects, raising concerns over safety measures and protocols at such sites.