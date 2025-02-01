Shiv Sena leader Vijay Gholap, 75, was attacked at his home in Palghar after lodging a complaint against illegal gambling. Seven individuals have been booked for attempted murder

Representational Pic

Shiv Sena leader Vijay Gholap attacked in Palghar after opposing illegal gambling

A 75-year-old Shiv Sena leader, Vijay Gholap, deputy chief of the party's district unit in Palghar, Maharashtra, was brutally attacked after taking a stand against illegal gambling activities in the region, according to PTI reports. The incident occurred at Gholap’s residence in Jawhar on the evening of January 29, prompting the police to register a case of attempted murder against seven individuals.

As per PTI, Vijay Gholap had recently lodged complaints with the authorities about widespread illegal gambling activities in Palghar district. Following his complaint, the local police launched an operation to crack down on these illicit activities, bringing them to a halt. However, this crackdown apparently provoked those involved in the illegal trade.

On the evening of January 29, a group of seven individuals allegedly barged into Gholap’s home armed with iron rods. They attacked the septuagenarian, inflicting severe injuries. Gholap was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.



According to an official statement, based on Gholap’s complaint, the Palghar police have registered a case against the accused under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 109 (attempt to murder), section 189(2) (unlawful assembly)

Shiv Sena leader from Palghar held for faking firing attack

A Shiv Sena leader from Palghar district of Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly faking a firing incident over five months ago, police said on Tuesday.

The motive of the accused was to obtain the license for keeping a revolver, an official said.

The Sena leader Bala alias Rajesh Gude, a member of the Palghar district unit of Sena, had filed a complaint with police on June 28 claiming that some unidentified persons had fired at his car from a revolver.

Police had registered a case under sections 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act and started the probe, an official release said.

The investigation revealed that Gude had cooked up the firing incident as he wanted to obtain the license for keeping a revolver, it said.

Besides Gude, police also arrested two of his accomplices who were involved in the crime and seized the revolver.