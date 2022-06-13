Kande, in his petition, said the ECI's decision discharging his vote has caused grave prejudice to his dignity and reputation

Suhas Kande. Pic/Official Twitter account

Days after his vote in last week's Rajya Sabha elections was declared invalid by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande on Monday approached the Bombay High Court to seek quashing of the decision.

Kande, in his petition, said the ECI's decision discharging his vote has caused grave prejudice to his dignity and reputation. He has claimed that on June 10, when the Rajya Sabha elections were held, he had gone to the electoral hall (at the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai), exercised his right to vote, made the necessary endorsement on the ballot paper and as per rules, came out and showed the ballot paper to Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu, who had issued a whip for the polls.

"It is alleged by MLA Yogesh Sagar that the petitioner had shown his ballot paper to the whip of another political party. This is not true and the petitioner had shown his ballot paper to only Sunil Prabhu and not to any other political party," the petition said.

Show full article