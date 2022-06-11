Maharashtra: Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar helped BJP in Rajya Sabha polls, claims BJP MLA Santosh Danve

Santosh Danve says it was wrong on part of Sena MP Sanjay Raut to term some Independent MLAs traitors for not voting in favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) nominees in the RS polls

Abdul Sattar. File Photo

On Saturday, BJP MLA Santosh Danve claimed that Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar had helped BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. The ruling Shiv Sena party's second nominee Sanjay Pawar could not win against BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik in a tight contest.

Santosh Danve said it was wrong on part of Sena MP Sanjay Raut to term some Independent MLAs traitors for not voting in favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) nominees in the RS polls.

"Independent MLAs are not traitors but they voted as per their Constitutional right. It is wrong to make such a statement after your nominee lost the Rajya Sabha election. Abdul Sattar should be the number one in Raut's list of traitors," he said.

I am sure Sattar would help BJP once again in the upcoming Assembly elections as he did in the Rajya Sabha elections, said Danve, the MLA from the Bhokardan constituency in Jalna district. Danve credited the victory of all three candidates fielded by the BJP to the planning and execution by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit BJP president Chandrakant Patil.

In the elections held for total six Rajya Saabha seats, three candidates of the BJP - Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Mahadik won. Sanjay Raut, Praful Patel and Imran Pratapgarhi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, respectively, also sailed through in the elections.

(with inputs from PTI)