Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis calls victory in Maharashtra 'a happy moment'

11 June,2022
ANI |

The BJP had fielded Dr Anil Bonde, Piyush Goyal and Dhananjay Mahadik from the state. There were seven candidates in the fray for the six seats in the state

Devendra Fadnavis. File pic


Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis lauded the party's win in the Rajya Sabha polls in the state and called it 'a happy moment'.

"It's a happy moment for us as all three BJP candidates have won," said Fadnavis.




He also highlighted the party's share in the votes.


