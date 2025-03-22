Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora praises PM Modi's campaign on obesity, suggests higher taxes on sugary products

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora underlined the role of sugar-based products and drinks in rising obesity levels

Milind Deora. File Pic/X

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national-level campaign on obesity on Friday. He also stated that he had urged Health Minister JP Nadda to take measures to control obesity and prevent a potential obesity crisis in India, reported news agency ANI.

"First, I thank PM Narendra Modi for initiating a national-level campaign over obesity. Drawing inspiration from that campaign, when discussions were being held on the Health Budget, I urged Health Minister JP Nadda and gave several suggestions to the Govt to control obesity and to ensure that there is no obesity crisis in India", he said to ANI on Friday.

Deora underlined the role of sugar-based products and drinks in rising obesity levels. He suggested that increasing taxation on such products through GST or other means could act as a deterrent.

"Today, sugar companies sell sugar drinks and sugar products. If we can increase taxation on the same through GST or other taxes, it will become a disincentive for those who buy this product," he told ANI.

He also called for a ban on advertisements by sugar companies that target children, citing international examples.

"I suggested that ads for sugar companies targeting children should be banned across the country. Countries like Singapore have completely banned sugar companies' ads that target children," Deora stated.

"In the days to come, I will meet Health Minister JP Nadda, and I am sure that in the drive on obesity that has been initiated by the PM, this will be an important step," he added.

Earlier this month while addressing a gathering in Daman and Diu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of obesity and urged people to reduce their consumption of cooking oil by 10 per cent.

"The Prime Minister addressed the rising concern of lifestyle diseases, particularly obesity, which has become a significant health threat and referred to a recent report predicting that by 2050, over 440 million Indians will suffer from obesity. This alarming figure indicates that one in every three people could face serious health issues due to obesity, potentially making it a life-threatening condition," PM Modi stated.

He urged people to take proactive measures to combat obesity and suggested reducing cooking oil consumption by 10 per cent every month.

"The Prime Minister urged everyone to take proactive steps to 'reduce obesity' and emphasised the importance of reducing the consumption of cooking oil by 10 per cent each month, asking people to 'commit to using 10 per cent less oil in their daily cooking,'" PM Modi said.

"India is committed to achieving the vision of a developed nation. Only a healthy nation can achieve such a goal," he emphasised.

(With inputs from ANI)