Milind Deora. File Pic/X

Listen to this article Deport Bangladeshis living illegally as soon as possible: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora urges Maharashtra CM after attack on Saif Ali Khan x 00:00

Following the arrest of a Bangladeshi national in connection with the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has urged the Maharashtra government to deport Bangladeshis living illegally in the state "as soon as possible" to make "Mumbai safe."

Speaking to ANI, Deora said on Tuesday, "I have written a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and urged that wherever any Bangladeshi is living illegally, should be deported as soon as possible. The incident that happened at Saif Ali Khan's house is very worrying."

The audit of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living across the state is needed to "make Mumbai more safe," he told ANI.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP also posted the letter on his social media account 'X', urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to conduct a thorough "audit" of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants across the state stating that Maharashtra's safety and security must come first.

He also demanded strict action against agencies that fail to verify documents before giving jobs to individuals.

"I have written to Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji, urging a thorough audit of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants across the state. I've also recommended strict action against staffing agencies that fail to verify documents before placing individuals in jobs. The recent tragedy involving #SaifAliKhan highlights the urgent need to address this issue. #Maharashtra's safety & security must come first," Deora said on X.

Saif suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft last week.

The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries. Khan on Tuesday returned home after being discharged from the hospital.

Accused Mohammed Shariful Islam Shahzad was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane on Saturday while attempting to flee to his native village. It was further disclosed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. The Bandra Holiday Court remanded the accused to five days of police custody on Sunday.

Following the attack, security has been tightened at Khan's Bandra residence.

(With inputs from ANI)