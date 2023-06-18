Shiv Sena (UBT) removes MLC Manisha Kayande as party spokesperson ahead of her joining Shinde-led camp

The action comes as Kayande is set to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday

Manisha Kayande. Pic/Twitter

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Sunday sacked party MLC Manisha Kayande from the post of the party spokesperson for anti-party activities, a functionary said, reported the PTI.

"Kayande is not being expelled from Shiv Sena (UBT). She is being removed as the spokesperson for anti-party activities," the Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary said, according to the PTI.

Earlier, Viplove Bajoria became the first MLC of Shiv Sena (UBT) who had joined the Shinde camp months ago.

If Kayande leaves the Thackeray camp, it will be a second jolt to the party in two days.

On Saturday, former MLA Shishir Shinde resigned from the Thackeray-led faction.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat told reporters on Sunday afternoon that Kayande along with many others will join the party in the presence of CM Shinde.

Shirsat did not name Shishir Shinde but claimed many more leaders will join the CM-led party.

Kayande is a member of the state Legislative Council and her term expires on July 27, 2024. She is an MLC from the Legislative Assembly quota.

The Shiv Sena had split in June last year after CM Eknath Shinde and 39 other party MLAs rebelled against then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

CM Eknath Shinde later became chief minister with the BJP's support and the Election Commission of India subsequently granted his faction the original party name and 'bow and arrow' symbol, while the Thackeray group was named Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray-led factions of the Shiv Sena will on Monday celebrate the party's foundation day at separate events in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders hit out at Kayande.

"She joined us after leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), got everything, and now since she is unlikely to be re-nominated to the Legislative Council, she has chosen to leave,' Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut claimed while talking to reporters, according to the PTI.

