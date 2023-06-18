Uddhav Thackeray faction MLC Manisha Kayande set to join CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday told reporters that Kayande along with many others will join the party in presence of CM Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Manisha Kayande is likely to join the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday evening, a spokesperson of his party said, according to the PTI.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders hit out at Kayande, saying despite getting everything from the organisation she has chosen to leave it, reported the PTI.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, former MLA Shishir Shinde resigned from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday told reporters that Kayande along with many others will join the party at 5 pm in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde at his official residence 'Varsha', the PTI reported.

Shirsat did not name Shishir Shinde, but claimed many more leaders will join the CM Shinde-led party, according to the PTI.

Kayande is a member of the state Legislative Council and her term expires on July 27, 2024.

She is an MLC from the Legislative Assembly quota.

The Shiv Sena had split in June last year after CM Eknath Shinde and 39 other party MLAs rebelled against then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

CM Eknath Shinde later became chief minister with the BJP's support and the Election Commission of India subsequently granted his faction the original party name and 'bow and arrow' symbol, while the Thackeray group was named Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray-led factions of the Shiv Sena will on Monday celebrate the party's foundation day at separate events in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders hit out at Kayande.

"She joined us after leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), got everything, and now since she is unlikely to be re-nominated to the Legislative Council, she has chosen to leave,' Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut claimed while talking to reporters, according to the PTI.

On the other side, Shirsat questioned Uddhav Thackeray for criticising those leaving his faction but remaining quiet when his new ally Prakash Ambedkar, head of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), visits Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb (in Aurangabad), reported the PTI.

The VBA leader's visit on Saturday took place against the backdrop of protests and clashes in parts of Maharashtra recently over social media posts glorifying Aurangzeb.

