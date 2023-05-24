Breaking News
Shiv Sena (UBT) to join Opposition parties in boycotting Parliament inauguration event: Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 24 May,2023 09:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

President Droupadi Murmu is the head of Parliament, and the Narendra Modi government was ignoring her by not inviting her to the function on May 28, Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said his party will join other opposition parties in boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building.


President Droupadi Murmu is the head of Parliament, and the Narendra Modi government was ignoring her by not inviting her to the function on May 28, he told reporters in Mumbai.


All opposition leaders are boycotting the event as the government has not invited the president, an adivasi woman, Raut said.


Also Read: Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar meets NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

Both the prime minister and the president can remain present for the event, he said

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also reiterated his stand that there was no need for a new Parliament building in the first place, as the existing one could have lasted for another 100 years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

