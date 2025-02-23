Shiv Sena (UBT) workers staged a protest in Pune’s Swargate area, blackening Karnataka buses after a Marathi-speaking MSRTC driver was assaulted in Chitradurga, Karnataka. The Maharashtra government has suspended bus services to Karnataka indefinitely.

In response to the recent assault on a Marathi-speaking bus driver in Chitradurga, Karnataka, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers staged a protest in Pune’s Swargate area on Saturday night, blackening buses bearing Karnataka number plates. The attack in Karnataka allegedly occurred because the driver did not converse in Kannada, ANI reports.

According to ANI, the Pune police have taken cognisance of the protest and assured that action will be initiated against those responsible for defacing the vehicles.

"As soon as we received information that Shiv Sena (UBT) workers were planning to take action, we immediately deployed our forces. Despite this, they managed to spray black paint on one bus. However, no significant damage has been reported," DCP Smartana Patil told ANI.

She further stated that several individuals had been detained in connection with the incident. "The accused have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings will follow. We have detained 4-5 individuals so far, but more people involved in the act will be identified through video evidence," she added.

The assault on the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) driver, identified as Bhaskar Jadhav, took place on the night of February 21. As per ANI, the MSRTC bus (MH14 K Q 7714) was travelling from Bengaluru to Mumbai when it was intercepted approximately two kilometres from Chitradurga. Allegedly, members of a Karnataka-based organisation stopped the vehicle and physically attacked the driver.

Following the incident, MSRTC suspended its bus services from Kolhapur to Karnataka indefinitely, prioritising the safety of passengers and staff.

"As per the directives of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, all MSRTC buses operating from Kolhapur to Karnataka have been cancelled until further notice. This measure has been taken to ensure the security of passengers and employees travelling via MSRTC services," Abhijit Bhosale, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of MSRTC, told ANI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik personally reached out to the injured driver to offer reassurance. "You are not alone in this matter; our government stands firmly behind you," he conveyed over a phone call.

He further stressed that until the Karnataka government issues a clear stance on the matter and engages in dialogue with the Maharashtra government, MSRTC bus operations in the affected regions would remain suspended.

(With inputs from ANI)