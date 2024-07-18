Shiv Sena-UBT's Aaditya Thackeray calls Maharashtra's 'Ladla Bhai Yojana' a "jumla"

Further, when asked about the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of four Indian Army soldiers

Aaditya Thackeray. File pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray reacting to the Maharashtra government's 'Ladla Bhai Yojana' for boys, called it a "jumla" and demanded the government should give the entire amount of the scheme for the year in one go.

Under the scheme, boys benefit from a certain stipend amount based on qualifications.

"The government should give the entire amount for the year. The people do not trust the government. This is a 'jumla'. The stipend will be given only to the skill development students...," said Aaditya Thackeray while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

According to the reports, under this Ladla Bhai Yojana, students who have completed their 12th grade will receive Rs 6,000 per month stipend, while Rs 8,000 per month stipend for the students holding a diploma degree and Rs 10,000 per month for graduated boys.

Further, when asked about the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of four Indian Army soldiers.

"...This is the 6th or 7th attack in last months. We had heard that after demonetization, terrorism would come to an end, did it happen? Now, that the country has a strong leadership, terrorism will come to an end- the strong leader has been in power for 10 years but terrorism has not finished," said Aaditya Thackeray.

Maharashtra will undergo assembly polls later this year.

