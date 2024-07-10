Aaditya Thackeray sought to know why a bulldozer is not being run on the house of Mihir Shah, the son of Rajesh Shah, as a punitive action in the case

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Mumbai hit and run case: Aaditya Thackeray seeks 'bulldozer justice' in matter, meets victim's kin

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday demanded "bulldozer justice" in the fatal Mumbai hit and run case, in which the son of CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah is an accused, reported the PTI.

Aaditya Thackeray sought to know why a bulldozer is not being run on the house of Mihir Shah, the son of Rajesh Shah, as a punitive action in the case.

According to the PTI, the former state minister met the family of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), the woman who was killed in the accident on Sunday morning, and insisted her kin do not need monetary help but justice.

A BMW car allegedly driven by Mihir Shah rammed into a two-wheeler in Worli, south-central Mumbai, resulting in the death of Nakhwa, who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries, as per the PTI.

"The regime which believes in bulldozer justice must run bulldozer on his house. I would like to see bulldozer justice coming on to Mihir Rajesh Shah's house," said Aaditya Thackeray, as per the PTI.

"Bulldozer justice" refers to demolition of properties of individuals accused of involvement in serious crimes using the powerful motorized machines even before they are pronounced guilty by courts. Several such punitive actions against accused have been reported from BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Aaditya Thackeray stated that the BMW hit-and-run case, in which Mihir Shah has been charged with culpable homicide, must be treated as murder and dealt with accordingly.

"This case should not be treated as a hit-and-run incident. This is a case of murder, and we demand that it should be treated like that," Aaditya Thackeray had on Tuesday said, according to the PTI.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, announced Rs 10 lakh aid for the deceased woman's family.

The Shiv Sena has sacked Rajesh Shah, who hails from adjoining Palghar district, as its deputy leader.

Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday, nearly three days after the crash, and is currently in police custody till July 16.

(with PTI inputs)