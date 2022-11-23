×
Breaking News
'He threatens to kill me': Shraddha Walkar's complaint against Aftab Poonawala in 2020
Mumbai: BMC’s Covid expenses under the scanner
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh
CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic
Mumbai reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 114

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Shiv Sena Uddhav faction stages protest against Guv Koshyari in Nashik over Shivaji remarks

Shiv Sena Uddhav faction stages protest against Guv Koshyari in Nashik over Shivaji remarks

Updated on: 23 November,2022 09:22 AM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

The agitators also burnt an effigy of Koshyari as part of the demonstration

Shiv Sena Uddhav faction stages protest against Guv Koshyari in Nashik over Shivaji remarks

Bhagat Singh Koshyari. File pic


Activists of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery) on Tuesday staged a demonstration in Nashik city against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.


Also read: Governor Koshyari ‘misfires’, oppostion, ruling members demand he be sacked



On Saturday, Koshyari stoked a controversy by saying at a function in Aurangabad that the 17th century Maratha warrior king was an icon of "olden days". Shiv Sena (UBT) members gathered at the city unit party headquarters in Shalimar Chowk here and shouted slogans against the governor. The agitators also burnt an effigy of Koshyari as part of the demonstration.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shiv sena uddhav thackeray shivaji maharaj nashik mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK