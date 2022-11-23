Shiv Sena Uddhav faction stages protest against Guv Koshyari in Nashik over Shivaji remarks

The agitators also burnt an effigy of Koshyari as part of the demonstration

Bhagat Singh Koshyari. File pic

Activists of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery) on Tuesday staged a demonstration in Nashik city against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Also read: Governor Koshyari ‘misfires’, oppostion, ruling members demand he be sacked

On Saturday, Koshyari stoked a controversy by saying at a function in Aurangabad that the 17th century Maratha warrior king was an icon of "olden days". Shiv Sena (UBT) members gathered at the city unit party headquarters in Shalimar Chowk here and shouted slogans against the governor. The agitators also burnt an effigy of Koshyari as part of the demonstration.

