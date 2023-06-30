Shiv Sena unconditionally supports Uniform Civil Code, says Rahul Shewale

Lok Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale, who belongs to the faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, declared the party’s complete support for the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

Lok Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale, who belongs to the faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, declared the party’s complete support for the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Friday, the first anniversary of the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

Rahul Shewale, Lok Sabha MP from south-central Mumbai, was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai alongside MPs Hemant Patil and Dhairyasheel Mane.

Rahul Shewale said that they will request CM Eknath Shinde to bring in a resolution in support of UCC in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature and send it to the centre to let them know Maharashtra's stand on the issue.

"We also request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a discussion on the UCC in the Parliament's monsoon session and a whip will be issued to all Sena MPs to support it," said Shewale.

The Shiv Sena leader said that this was one of the three dreams that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had for the country. "Balasaheb had three dreams- setting up a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scrapping Article 370, and implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country. PM Modi has fulfilled two of his dreams and the last dream of having a UCC will be completed soon," said Shewale.

He said that Balasaheb Thackeray supported the bill because it is in the interest of every citizen, especially women who need equal status under the law.

Rahul Shewale also attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with the members of the All India Muslim Personal Board.

"His father openly supported the UCC. Yet today, he is wary of it and even spreading misinformation about Hindus getting affected by it. The leaders of the Muslim personal board went to meet Uddhav Thackeray because they know that he will oppose it. His real face has been exposed and the people of Maharashtra are watching it," said Shewale, adding, "The law is not against any community. Uddhav Thackeray said that the law will affect Hindus, it will not affect Hindus, it will only affect the Gandhis and that is why he is opposing it."

Pointing out that former President A P J Abdul Kalam supported UCC in 2003 and that the Supreme Court had also emphasised the need for it, Rahul Shewale said, said that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is walking on the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray and has already declared his support for the proposed law.

"The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde is committed to Balasaheb's vision of one nation, one law. Even Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was in favour of the UCC, but it was the Congress who did not allow the law to be implemented in the country for 75 years," said Shewale.