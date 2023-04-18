Breaking News
Shocking that most road works in Mumbai shut due to lack of gravel supply: Aaditya Thackeray

Updated on: 18 April,2023 09:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

He said that as the “corrupt administration and government enjoys its share, we Mumbaikars are facing the brunt of their greed”

Former Maharashtra state minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said that it is shocking to hear that most of the road and bridge works across Mumbai have been shut due to the lack of gravel supply.


Thackeray said that “crucial works like Delisle Road Bridge and other road works taken up by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation won’t even be complete by 31st May deadline.”



In a tweet, Thackeray said that informally there has been talk that someone from the CM- “corrupt man’s close circles has pressurised all suppliers to supply through one company only, which is why now the cost has gone up more than 50 per cent”. He said it will lead to escalation in road/bridge costs.


He said that as the “corrupt administration and government enjoys its share, we Mumbaikars are facing the brunt of their greed”.

He asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to clarify on new road work timelines.

 

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news maharashtra aaditya thackeray shiv sena

