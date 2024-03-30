Shortage of principals plagues Mumbai University colleges

Lack of full-time principals in colleges, has hindered NEP implementation

The data shows that the percentage of colleges affiliated with Mumbai University lacking full-time principals has risen from 25 per cent in 2022 to over 30 per cent in 2024. File pic

Almost one out of every five colleges affiliated with Mumbai University (MU) does not have a full-time principal, as revealed by the varsity administration during the recent senate meeting earlier this week. The data shows that the percentage of colleges affiliated with Mumbai University lacking full-time principals has risen from 25 per cent in 2022 to over 30 per cent in 2024.

According to data provided by MU, out of its 878 currently affiliated colleges, 270 are presently led by ‘in-charge’ or ‘temporary’ principals, of which over 170 colleges have been without regular or full-time principals for over a year now. This situation arises as all Higher Education Institutes (HEI) in the state are working on implementing and executing changes in courses and programs as per the National Education Policy (NEP).

While the university didn’t provide any classification of the colleges without full-time heads, an official from the state government said that most of these institutes are likely unaided colleges. Grant-in-aid colleges are required to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the state, while unaided institutes only need to have the varsity’s approval.

“Most of these colleges are unaided. So, they tend to bend rules and regulations, as they don’t receive any grants from the government. Meanwhile, we have cleared most of the proposals for principals’ appointments in aided colleges before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections kicked in,” said a senior official from MU.

“The approval process for college principals, as well as teachers, has been inconsistent for over a decade now. Hence the problem of colleges not having full-time principals has existed for a long time,” said a senior faculty member from MU. In the academic year 2012-13, out of the total 655 colleges affiliated with MU, 351 operated without full-time principals, relying instead on in-charge principals. Despite assurances to address this issue, the problem persisted. Additionally, in 2015, the state government, aiming to bolster financial stability, imposed a freeze on the creation of new positions and the filling of existing ones, including principal roles. Three years later, in April 2018, the government lifted this ban, allowing for the filling of all vacant principal positions and 40 per cent of teacher vacancies.

However, by November 2018, data from MU revealed that out of the 761 affiliated colleges in 2018, 468 lacked principals or had only part-time principals. Among these, approximately 379 colleges (both aided and unaided) were operating without a principal, while 89 had principals serving in an ‘in-charge’ capacity.

HE Is across the state grappled with this ongoing issue in 2020, the state finance department halted recruitment processes due to financial constraints exacerbated by the pandemic. “A year later, the department permitted the filling of the positions of principals in HEI across the state. The process is however moving at a snail pace. Which is taking a toll on not only the institutes but also on the implementation of NEP and students,” the faculty member said.

An official from the higher education department stated, “The process of appointing principals is currently underway, and we anticipate resolving the issue promptly. The department maintains communication with all universities across the state to ensure progress in this regard.”

