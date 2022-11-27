Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7

After polygraph proves inconclusive, Shraddha murder accused will now undergo narco test

A Delhi Court sent Aftab Poonawalla, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, to 13 days of judicial custody after police interrogation. He was produced through video conferencing from Ambedkar Hospital.

Sources in the Delhi police said that since he is a threat, he will be kept in a high-security prison at Tihar Jail no. 4. His cell will also be monitored 24/7 through CCTV cameras. The Delhi police had also moved for his narco test as his police custody ended on Saturday. He was taken to the Amberkar Hospital for the test.

While Poonawalla had undergone a marathon polygraph session, it remained inconclusive, said sources, as he had refused to cooperate. He deliberately didn’t answer some specific questions related to the murder and disposal of the body. The police also asked him if anyone else was involved with him, but he didn’t respond to that question.

