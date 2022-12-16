Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi cops still probing drug angle; Gujarat cops find drug links to Canada

Cops have not yet found any link between Poonawala and Momin, a drug peddler from Vasai; Gujarat crime branch, probing says kingpin operating from Canada
Aftab Poonawala with a police officer in Delhi. File pic
The Delhi police are still investigating the possible connection between Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, and inter-state drug supplier Faisal Abdul Momin. Cops have not found any links so far. They had started the probe after it came to light that Poonawala consumed and dealt in drugs in Vasai area, where Momin is a big supplier.
Additional DCP Ankit Chauhan of Delhi police said, “We are investigating the drug angle in the murder case. We are still probing the connection between Faisal Momin and Aftab Poonawala.”
Delhi cops had sought help from Gujarat police, who arrested Momin in connection with a Rs 3.5-crore MD supply case. Gujarat cops accordingly shared Momin’s call detail record (CDR) with Delhi police, but there were no links between the two.
Faisal Momin. Pic/Hanif Patel
DCP Rupalben Solanki of Surat Crime Branch said, “We didn’t find any connection between Aftab and Faisal. Delhi police are investigating the murder case and now we are investigating only the drug racket case where we seized MD worth Rs 3.5 crore and arrested Momin.”
Inspector Kiran Modi of Gujarat Crime Branch told mid-day, “Delhi police contacted us for Aftab Poonawala and drug peddler Faisal Momin connection and we provided all the information to them but they didn’t find anything.”
Canada link
Meanwhile, the CDR has led the Gujarat police to Imran Ishak Shaikh, another Vasai resident, who has moved to Canada for higher studies and allegedly supplied the contraband to Momin. “Sustained interrogation of Momin and scanning of his CDR revealed the name of Shaikh, a native of Vasai stationed in Canada,” said an officer from the Gujarat Crime Branch.
As per the police, Momin would place an order for drugs which was supplied by Shaikh. “After receiving the consignment, Momin would make small packets of the drugs and supply it to his customers on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway,” said the officer.
mid-day has learnt that the Gujarat Crime Branch is set to issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Shaikh. “We found Imran’s mobile number from Momin as he used to call him many times. Imran is operating this racket from Canada. We are taking help the of the government to catch him and will issue a red corner notice to arrest him from Canada. We are also taking the help of the Canadian government,” said Inspector Modi.
How they peddled drugs
Sources in the Gujarat Crime Branch told mid-day that Momin and his accomplices have been taking advantage of the deserted spots along the stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway from Vasai to Gujarat border.
“They would choose a location in a jungle area on the highway and throw the drug packets there along with an internet-enabled smartphone. They would then share the location of the phone with their henchmen who would follow the GPS and retrieve the bags,” said a source from Gujarat Crime Branch.
Another officer said, “The gang also uses multiple vehicles to supply drugs. Momin and Imran are the main drug peddlers.”