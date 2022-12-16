Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi cops still probing drug angle; Gujarat cops find drug links to Canada

Cops have not yet found any link between Poonawala and Momin, a drug peddler from Vasai; Gujarat crime branch, probing says kingpin operating from Canada

Aftab Poonawala with a police officer in Delhi. File pic

The Delhi police are still investigating the possible connection between Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, and inter-state drug supplier Faisal Abdul Momin. Cops have not found any links so far. They had started the probe after it came to light that Poonawala consumed and dealt in drugs in Vasai area, where Momin is a big supplier.

Additional DCP Ankit Chauhan of Delhi police said, “We are investigating the drug angle in the murder case. We are still probing the connection between Faisal Momin and Aftab Poonawala.”

Delhi cops had sought help from Gujarat police, who arrested Momin in connection with a Rs 3.5-crore MD supply case. Gujarat cops accordingly shared Momin’s call detail record (CDR) with Delhi police, but there were no links between the two.



Faisal Momin. Pic/Hanif Patel

DCP Rupalben Solanki of Surat Crime Branch said, “We didn’t find any connection between Aftab and Faisal. Delhi police are investigating the murder case and now we are investigating only the drug racket case where we seized MD worth Rs 3.5 crore and arrested Momin.”

Inspector Kiran Modi of Gujarat Crime Branch told mid-day, “Delhi police contacted us for Aftab Poonawala and drug peddler Faisal Momin connection and we provided all the information to them but they didn’t find anything.”

Also Read: Shraddha Walkar murder case: Exact moment Aftab Poonawala’s devious plan took shape

Canada link

Meanwhile, the CDR has led the Gujarat police to Imran Ishak Shaikh, another Vasai resident, who has moved to Canada for higher studies and allegedly supplied the contraband to Momin. “Sustained interrogation of Momin and scanning of his CDR revealed the name of Shaikh, a native of Vasai stationed in Canada,” said an officer from the Gujarat Crime Branch.

As per the police, Momin would place an order for drugs which was supplied by Shaikh. “After receiving the consignment, Momin would make small packets of the drugs and supply it to his customers on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway,” said the officer.

mid-day has learnt that the Gujarat Crime Branch is set to issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Shaikh. “We found Imran’s mobile number from Momin as he used to call him many times. Imran is operating this racket from Canada. We are taking help the of the government to catch him and will issue a red corner notice to arrest him from Canada. We are also taking the help of the Canadian government,” said Inspector Modi.

How they peddled drugs

Sources in the Gujarat Crime Branch told mid-day that Momin and his accomplices have been taking advantage of the deserted spots along the stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway from Vasai to Gujarat border.

“They would choose a location in a jungle area on the highway and throw the drug packets there along with an internet-enabled smartphone. They would then share the location of the phone with their henchmen who would follow the GPS and retrieve the bags,” said a source from Gujarat Crime Branch.

Another officer said, “The gang also uses multiple vehicles to supply drugs. Momin and Imran are the main drug peddlers.”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 3 + 4 Submit Request