Sinkhole swallows truck in Pune

Driver jumps out in the nick of time; hole suddenly appears on premises of post office

Officials arrive to take truck out of sinkhole on Friday evening. Pic/X

A truck fell upside down on the premises of the city post office in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city after a portion of the premises caved in on Friday, CCTV footage from the Pune City Post Office showed.

Fire department officials said the driver jumped out of the vehicle, so is safe.

The truck belonged to the Pune Municipal Corporation and was there for drainage cleaning work.

Twenty officials of the fire department and police officers arrived at the spot for the rescue operation.

Fire Department PRO Nilesh Mahajan said, “At 4.15 pm, we received a call that at the City Post Office on Laxmi Road that a truck had fallen in after a road caved in.

Our two fire vehicles reached the spot. We came to know that the truck was there to carry out drainage cleaning work. We have called JCB machines and cranes to pull the truck out. Our priority is to take out the vehicle. The pit might be 40-50 feet deep.”

He added that the reason why the road caved in has not been ascertained yet.

“There is information that two other bikes parked here have also fallen in the pit,” he added.

