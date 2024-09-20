Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Pune International Airport to launch daily flights to Dubai and weekly flights to Bangkok starting October 27

Pune International Airport to launch daily flights to Dubai and weekly flights to Bangkok starting October 27

Updated on: 20 September,2024 10:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Murlidhar Mohol, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, confirmed the development and also expressed his enthusiasm for the enhanced air travel options

Pune International Airport to launch daily flights to Dubai and weekly flights to Bangkok starting October 27

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Pune International Airport to launch daily flights to Dubai and weekly flights to Bangkok starting October 27
x
00:00

According to sources from AAI, starting from October 27, 2024, Pune International Airport will begin operating daily flights to Dubai and thrice-weekly flights to Bangkok. This new development is set to boost the international connectivity of Pune and the surrounding regions of Western Maharashtra, offering residents more convenient options for travel to key international destinations.


Murlidhar Mohol, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, confirmed the development and also expressed his enthusiasm for the enhanced air travel options. “Punekars and people of Western Maharashtra will benefit from this enhanced connectivity for their international journey,” he said, emphasizing the significance of these routes in facilitating both business and leisure travel.




"The daily Pune-Dubai flight is expected to attract a large number of passengers, particularly business travellers and tourists, given Dubai’s status as a global hub. This will also reduce the passenger strain on Mumbai airport as earlier, passengers from western Maharashtra used to travel to Mumbai via road, train or flight just to board the Mumbai-Dubai sector," said an industry analyst from MoCA.

"The thrice-weekly Pune-Bangkok flight will cater to tourists seeking to explore the Southeast Asian market which will also reduce the passenger load on Mumbai Airport," the analyst added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pune pune news dubai bangkok maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK