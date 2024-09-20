Murlidhar Mohol, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, confirmed the development and also expressed his enthusiasm for the enhanced air travel options

According to sources from AAI, starting from October 27, 2024, Pune International Airport will begin operating daily flights to Dubai and thrice-weekly flights to Bangkok. This new development is set to boost the international connectivity of Pune and the surrounding regions of Western Maharashtra, offering residents more convenient options for travel to key international destinations.

Murlidhar Mohol, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, confirmed the development and also expressed his enthusiasm for the enhanced air travel options. “Punekars and people of Western Maharashtra will benefit from this enhanced connectivity for their international journey,” he said, emphasizing the significance of these routes in facilitating both business and leisure travel.

"The daily Pune-Dubai flight is expected to attract a large number of passengers, particularly business travellers and tourists, given Dubai’s status as a global hub. This will also reduce the passenger strain on Mumbai airport as earlier, passengers from western Maharashtra used to travel to Mumbai via road, train or flight just to board the Mumbai-Dubai sector," said an industry analyst from MoCA.

"The thrice-weekly Pune-Bangkok flight will cater to tourists seeking to explore the Southeast Asian market which will also reduce the passenger load on Mumbai Airport," the analyst added.