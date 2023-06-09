Mira Road murder: Mumbai Police record statement of slain woman's sisters

Two days after a 36-year-old woman's body parts were found pressure-cooked and roasted inside a flat where she stayed with her live-in partner in Maharashtra's Thane district, three of her sisters recorded their statements with the police on Friday, an official said

The Naigaon police traced four sisters of the deceased woman, who are living in other cities (Pic/Hanif Patel)

In the brutal murder case of Mira Road, the police found that the accused was married to the woman a few years back in a temple at Borivali as per the Hindu rituals.

The Naigaon police traced four sisters of the deceased woman, who are living in other cities, and recorded statements from three of her sisters.

On Friday, the deceased woman's three sisters arrived at the Naya Nagar police station after they received news about their sister being killed by the accused.

The sisters told to cops that they have knowledge about their sister's marriage but don't know about this person (accused).

The accused also introduced himself as an uncle of the deceased woman at the orphanage where she grew up.

DCP Jayant Bajbale said, "The accused and deceased woman were staying in a live-in relationship and they also got married to each other somewhere in Borivali in a temple but did not register their marriage."

The deceased grew up in an orphanage at Ahmednagar after her parents died when she was one year old. She completed her studies from class 1 till HSC while staying in an orphanage and later she left the orphanage as per rule.