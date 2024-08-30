Speaking at an event on Thursday, Sawant, who is Maharashtra's health minister, said he is a hardcore Shiv Sainik and never got along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders

Shiv Sena Minister Tanaji Sawant. Pic/X@TanajiSawant4MH

Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant has said that he sits next to his NCP peers at cabinet meetings but feels like vomiting after coming out, prompting a sharp reaction from the Ajit Pawar-led party, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, Sawant, who is Maharashtra's health minister, said he is a hardcore Shiv Sainik and never got along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, reported PTI.

"Even if we sit next to each other in the cabinet, I feel like vomiting after coming out," Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant said, reported PTI.

The BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP are partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state.

NCP spokesperson and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amol Mitkari condemned Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant's remark and asked whether it was the responsibility of only his party to keep the alliance intact, reported PTI.

Sawant has made remarks in the past that have hurt the NCP, he said, reported PTI.

"We are quiet only to maintain the coalition dharma," Mitkari said, reported PTI.

It is only the chief minister who can "treat" his nausea, the NCP leader added.

Court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of Sena leader

Meanwhile, a court in Thane district on Thursday rejected the pre-arrest bail application of Shiv Sena leader Waman Mhatre against whom police have registered an FIR for allegedly abusing a female reporter, reported PTI.

The alleged incident took place when the reporter was covering a protest last week over the sexual assault on two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district, reported PTI.

According to the journalist, Mhatre made objectionable comments on her following which she filed a police complaint, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged an FIR against Mhatre, a former president of the Badlapur civic body, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Mhatre, however, has denied the allegations made by the scribe, reported PTI.

Additional Public Prosecutor Kadambini Khandagale opposed the pre-arrest bail plea on various grounds, reported PTI.

Additional Sessions Judge MA Mote at the Kalyan court, after hearing arguments from both prosecution and defence, rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of the politician.

(With inputs from PTI)