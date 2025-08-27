Breaking News
Updated on: 27 August,2025 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer

Six youths, once detained in Dongri’s juvenile home for serious crimes, were arrested after brutally attacking two policemen during an anti-drug operation in Govandi on August 24. The gang, linked to drugs and prior violent offences, includes Shoaib Khan, Jidan Sheikh, Afan Khan, Zeeshan Khan, Saheb Alam Sawat, and Shamsuddin Sawat.

Six accused: Saheb A Sawat, Jidan Sheikh, Zeeshan Khan, Afan Khan, Shoaib Khan and Shamsuddin Sawat

What began as a chance acquaintance in Dongri’s children’s home has turned into a violent partnership on the streets of Govandi. Six youth, who were once sent to the juvenile home for heinous crimes such as murder and attempt to murder, regrouped years later as a gang and, on August 24, brutally attacked two policemen during an anti-drug operation.

The six arrested have been identified as Shoaib Khan alias Gabru, 19, Jidan Sheikh alias Jackie, 19, Afan Khan alias Builder, 19, Zeeshan Khan alias Jisu, 19, Saheb Alam Sawat alias Danny, 20, and Shamsuddin Sawat alias Shamshu, 19. They hail from Shivaji Nagar and Baiganwadi areas in Govandi, and Trombay’s Cheeta Camp.



August 24 incident


On Sunday night (August 24), officers and personnel from Deonar police station were conducting a routine patrol in the area. As the team reached near Antalata Garden Ground in Deonar, they spotted five men smoking marijuana. The police team approached them and were attempting to take them into custody when they attacked with knives. Police Constable H Bhalerao sustained injuries on his stomach, while PC Suryavanshi ended up with an ear injury. 

Despite being injured, they managed to inform the police station and a backup team reached the spot. The five individuals were arrested and booked for attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, rioting with weapons, causing hurt using weapons, assaulting a public servant on duty, possession of marijuana, and consumption of drugs, among other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the NDPS Act. Both the constables were admitted to a hospital in Chembur, and their condition is currently stable.

Acquainted during remand

Located in Dongri’s Umerkhadi, the home is for children in conflict with law and is also known as the observation home. It primarily holds boys aged 12 to 18 years. “Four of the six arrested accused, excluding Shamshu (Shamsuddin Sawat) and Jackie (Jidan Sheikh), met at the children’s home. Gabru (Shoaib Khan), Builder (Afan Khan) and Jisu (Zeeshan Khan) were detained by the police when they were minors for murder charges, while Danny (Saheb Alam Sawat) was detained for assault and causing grievous injury,” a police officer from Denoar said.

According to the police, they developed a close friendship while inside the children’s home and after their release, they continued their friendship and three more were added to the gang — Shamshu, Jackie, and Mohammad Kaif Naushad Khan alias Kaifu. Kaifu is the seventh accused who is currently absconding.

“Kaifu is also part of the gang and he met the others in Dongri. He was also detained as a minor for a murder charge. They operate as a gang and consume drugs together. We are looking for him,” an officer said. The court remanded the six arrested youth to police custody till August 29. The police suspect that the gang of seven could be involved in more crimes and are currently interrogating them for more information.

