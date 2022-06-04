Smaller parties are being pressurized, MVA doesn't have ED on its side: Raut on RS polls

Expressing confidence that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will still bag four out of six seats, he advised the saffron party not to 'waste its money'

Alleging that the BJP is putting pressure on the MLAs of smaller parties and Independents ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha election, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the ruling MVA coalition in Maharashtra 'does not have the Enforcement Directorate on its side'.



The Shiv Sena and BJP -- the friends turned foes -- will battle it out for the sixth seat of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra as none of the seven candidates in the fray - four of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and three of the BJP - withdrew their nominations on Friday.

