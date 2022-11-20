×
Snag delays Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight by 3 hours

Updated on: 20 November,2022 12:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the push back, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement

A Calicut-bound Air India flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday due to a "technical issue", the airline said.


There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the push back, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.



Air India flight AI 581, operating on the Mumbai-Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am after the push back at 6.13 am owing to a "technical issue", the airline said.

Thorough engineering checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again, it stated.

The flight finally took off for its destination Calicut at 9.50 am, the airline added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

