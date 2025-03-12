On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar cited the maintenance of law and order and avoiding inconveniencing residents as the reasons for the move. He added that if 75 per cent of residents of a housing society decide that a liquor shop should be shut, a decision would be taken accordingly

No-objection certificates (NOC) from housing societies will be mandatory for opening liquor shops in the designated commercial areas of these settlements.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar cited the maintenance of law and order and avoiding inconveniencing residents as the reasons for the move. He added that if 75 per cent of residents of a housing society decide that a liquor shop should be shut, a decision would be taken accordingly.

The issue of liquor shops turning out to be a major problem in residential areas was raised by BJP MLAs Mahesh Landge and Rahul Kul in the Legislative Assembly. Pawar, in his reply to a query, spoke about effective implementation of prohibition rules. The deputy chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, stated that liquor shops were prohibited near colleges and schools and his government would take every step to address issues related to alcohol, including introducing the new rule of making it mandatory to obtain NOCs from society to start such businesses in residential areas. “The government is not promoting liquor sales,” he stated.

Pawar also mentioned that suggestions would be taken from legislators for better implementation of the policy and rules. “Along with recommendations from public representatives, the state welcomes suggestions from citizens,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, during the discussion in the House, said that revenue shouldn’t be the objective when it comes to liquor policy, and that ensuring a healthy society should be the goal of any government.

