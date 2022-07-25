Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning: Congress leaders to meet to chalk out strategy

The Congress president is scheduled to appear before the ED on Tuesday for the second round of questioning

Sonia Gandhi. File Pic

Top Congress leaders would meet here on Monday to evolve the party's strategy ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress president is scheduled to appear before the ED on Tuesday for the second round of questioning.

She was earlier questioned for a few hours on Thursday last and Congress leaders had staged a protest across the country. Party MPs had also courted arrest in Delhi against her questioning.

Congress general secretaries and in-charges of states, besides party MPs in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are slated to attend the meeting at the party headquarters this evening.

The ED probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

