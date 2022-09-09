Soon, buses will zoom from Eastern Express Highway to Thane station in 5 mins

Sister city pips Mumbai yet again when it comes to public transport, launches dedicated 2.4-km corridor project for public buses to be ready by May 2023

Construction on the dedicated lane for public buses has started. Pic/Sameer Markande

Thane city has set an example and taken the lead in easing public transport connectivity, by beginning the construction of a 2.4-km-long dedicated elevated road only to be used by public transport buses, including those by various municipal transport undertakings.

The road connects directly from the Eastern Express Highway to Thane station in the east as part of the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) project. The lane is being built at a cost of Rs 266 crore. Besides this dedicated bus lane, another key project of a pedestrian skywalk across the Thane creek, the first of its kind, is also in an advanced stage of construction.



The skywalk over the Thane creek. Pic/Sameer Markande

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in February that the SATIS project had a 15-month deadline, and the skywalk should also be completed by March 2023. The first iron girder having a length of 24 metres and weighing 52 metric tons was installed last month.

Upgraded version

Officials said a similar SATIS project had been implemented in the west of the station earlier, but this one would be an upgraded version, with learnings from the shortfalls there. “It will not just segregate public transport buses, autos, taxis and pedestrians, but will have many improvements, like a higher upper deck so that heavy and emergency vehicles use the road. It will also have dedicated links to the railway footbridges and bigger circulating area immediately outside the station,” an official said.

The east side has only one stand catering to over 500 buses daily, coming from multiple townships in the MMR, including those from BEST in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport, VVTS from Vasai-Virar and from Mira Bhayander municipal transport in addition to MSRTC state transport and local Thane Municipal Transport.

Autos and taxis won’t be allowed in the lane and they will continue to use the space below. In addition to the 2.4 km road, a 6.5-metre elevated deck will be built on an area of 8,900 sqm, on the railways land.

No tresspassing

The other project of a skywalk across the creek for pedestrians in Thane is also at an advanced stage. The 605-metre skywalk with 145-metre pathway being built at a cost of Rs 23.25 crore promises to cut down trespassing on rail tracks and related accidents. Being built parallel to rail lines between Thane and Kalwa over the river, it will provide direct access close to the station. Commuters staying in Vitawa and northeast of Thane usually walk the tracks to reach their destination. Hence such a skywalk was conceived.

Rs 266 cr

Cost of the SATIS project

Rs 23 cr

Approx. cost of the skywalk

