Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
Don’t dismiss us from service, writes Lakhan Bhaiya encounter convict to deputy CM Fadnavis
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Man killed couple injured after unidentified vehicle hits them in Thane

Man killed, couple injured after unidentified vehicle hits them in Thane

Updated on: 08 September,2022 11:07 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Wednesday when the couple and their friend came out of their car to examine a tyre puncture

Man killed, couple injured after unidentified vehicle hits them in Thane

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man was killed and a couple suffered injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit them in Dombivli town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.


The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Wednesday when the couple and their friend came out of their car to examine a tyre puncture, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 98.51 per cent


A speeding unidentified vehicle hit them. The three persons were rushed to a nearby hospital where the couple's friend, Devendra Dand, succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

The injured persons - a 32-year-old stockbroker and his wife - were undergoing treatment.

The police registered a case and efforts were on to trace the offending vehicle and its driver, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news thane thane crime

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK