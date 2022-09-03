Mumbai: 2 juveniles join hands with robber gang, detained

Minors were released on bail from Bhiwandi children’s observation home last month

The accused

The Dombivli police have arrested seven people, including two minors, for preparing to commit dacoity. The juveniles, who are 16 years old, had been detained on August 21 for stealing 22 mobile phones and 10 bicycles. They had been released on bail from the Bhiwandi children's observation home and had allegedly joined hands with local criminals and formed a gang. They have been sent to the home again.



The items seized from them

The Dombivli police had received a complaint about a gang that loots pedestrians at night on 90 Feet Road at Thakurli. After roping in informers, the police learnt that the suspects usually meet in a house near Thakurli railway station and then venture out at night to rob people. Senior Inspector Shashikant Sandbhor then formed a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Yogesh Sanap and comprising constables Balwant Bharade, Vishal Wagh, Prashant Sarnaik and Sunil Bhanage to crack down on the menace.

On August 29, the team nabbed seven suspects with knives and screwdrivers. “We found out that two of them were minors who were recently detailed by us for stealing 22 mobile phones worth Rs 2.90 lakh. They had been produced in front of the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the Bhiwandi home,” said Sanap.

The juveniles secured bail after four days and came out and came into contact with five alleged criminals, who have been identified as Sagar Sharma, James Suse, Satyakumar Kanojia, Sachin Rajbhar and Sonu Kanojia, near Thakurli railway station. “One of the minors has a female friend in the area and had gone to see her after coming out of the home. It was then that they learnt about the five men whom they started meeting regularly. We received information about their meetings and plans to start robbing people,” said Sandbhor.

The juveniles were experienced in robbing and stealing, another official stated. The accused were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) and the Arms Act.

