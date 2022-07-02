Breaking News
Thane: Two held with 272 kg cannabis worth Rs 47 lakh in Dombivli

Updated on: 02 July,2022 09:15 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

A car parked in an isolated spot in Umbarli village in Dombivli was checked by a police team, which found 272 kilograms of cannabis inside, a Manpada police station official said

Two persons were held on Saturday in Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly with cannabis worth Rs 47.76 lakh, a police official said.

A car parked in an isolated spot in Umbarli village in Dombivli was checked by a police team, which found 272 kilograms of cannabis inside, a Manpada police station official said.




"The occupants of the car, identified as Mohammad Atif Hafiz Ullah Ansari (32) and Salauddin Thakur (21), have been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The contraband has been smuggled from Odisha," he said. 


