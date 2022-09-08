Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 98.51 per cent

Mumbai gets its water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna
File Photo
The seven lakes that provide drinking water to the city have 14,25,843 million litres of water or 98.51 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The water level in the lakes was 93.65 per cent this time in 2021.
Mumbai gets its water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.
Also Read: Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
As per the civic body's data, the seven lakes have 98.51 percent on September 8, against the full capacity.
The water level in Tansa is at 99.83 per cent, Modak Sagar has 100 per cent of water stock, Middle Vaitarna has 96.58 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 98.30 per cent, Bhatsa 98.51 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 98.74 per cent of useful water level.