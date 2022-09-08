Breaking News
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer

Updated on: 08 September,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sachin Gaad | mailbag@mid-day.com

Malabar Hill cops catch man loitering outside CM’s and his deputy’s bungalows

Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer

Hemant Pawar (centre) is a businessman from Dhule


The Malabar Hill police have arrested a businessperson for impersonating a security officer from the Union home ministry to gain entry to the official residences of the chief minister and his deputy during Amit Shah’s visit.


Police said the initial probe showed that Hemant Pawar, 32, is from Dhule and the personal assistant (PA) of a member of Parliament. He wanted to meet the ministers and take photos with them, either for popularity or monetary benefits, they suspect.

The incident happened on Monday, a day after Union home minister Shah arrived in the city. Pawar, in a white shirt and a blue blazer, was loitering outside the bungalows of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was also carrying an entry pass for MP’s PA, said police. The card was attached to a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ribbon.

Police on bandobast duty questioned Pawar, who claimed to be an officer from the MHA for Shah’s security. They took him into custody after the CRPF officers raised doubts about his claims. 

They have booked him under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) of the IPC. A court on Wednesday remanded him in police custody until September 12.

malabar hill mumbai police Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis amit shah mumbai news mumbai

