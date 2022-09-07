Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Nitin Gadkari
Uddhav Thackeray denied permission to meet Sanjay Raut at Arthur Road Jail
Home > News > India News > Article > Maha CM visits Ganesh mandals in Pune says govt eased curbs on festivals to remove negativity

Maha CM visits Ganesh mandals in Pune, says govt eased curbs on festivals to remove 'negativity'

Updated on: 07 September,2022 05:05 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

Shinde says he could see happiness among the members of Ganesh mandals as they could celebrate the festival with great fanfare this year

Maha CM visits Ganesh mandals in Pune, says govt eased curbs on festivals to remove 'negativity'

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited several prominent Ganesh mandals in Pune and sought blessings of the deity.


Shinde visited five 'manache' (pre-eminent) Ganpati mandals in the city - Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesari Wada. He also paid visits to some other prominent mandals, including Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Shinde said he could see happiness among the members of Ganesh mandals as they could celebrate the festival with great fanfare this year.


Also Read: ‘Mumbai celebrates loudest Ganeshotsav since pandemic’

"We had eased all the restrictions at the time of Dahi Handi (celebrated last month). For the last two years, COVID-19 had left the people of the state troubled.

Negativity had spread in the society, and the state government decided to do away with that negativity by allowing people to celebrate the festivals with great zeal and zest by taking due care," he said.

Shinde also met ailing BJP MLA Mukta Tilak, who represents the Kasba Assembly constituency, to enquire about her health.

The 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god that began on August 31 will conclude on September 9. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Eknath Shinde pune maharashtra ganesh chaturthi india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK