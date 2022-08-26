Safety gear for Govindas must for Dahi Handi

A man in his early 20s succumbed to injury after falling from the Govinda pyramid and sustaining several head injuries

Representative Image

It has taken a young Govinda’s death in the Dahi Handi festival to once again shine the light on the wisdom that it is not how high the pyramid reaches, but how safe it is that should be key to the celebration. A man in his early 20s succumbed to injury after falling from the Govinda pyramid and sustaining several head injuries.

Pictures show there was scant to no safeguards anywhere at the scene in Vile Parle. The Govindas do not seem to be wearing protective headgear. There should have been mats or cushioning on the floor where the climbers made the pyramid to break the Dahi Handi. There were no helmets, which was shocking, and no safety net.

While organisers are certainly to blame, there should now be an effort by participants to refuse to volunteer for Dahi Handi if safety measures are not followed.

It is the Govindas or their parents who should simply say no if organisers are not equipping participants with safety gear right from the practice sessions. Govindas above 18 are mature enough to take that decision and those who cannot, their families must decide against sending these boys and girls to participate in the festival.

They should also not succumb to peer pressure, given that this is an impressionable age, and not be coerced by local political leaders too. It is one thing to blame organisers and politicians who scramble with ‘compensation’, but what Govindas need to do is insist on safety beforehand or simply stay away from the event.

Families also need to talk to their younger children, giving correct advice and showing them that these tragic accidents do happen, and without guards, it could very well be them. It is time now, to take matters into your own hands because after all, it is your life.

